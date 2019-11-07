All Souls Remembrance Mass/Hospitality Sunday
On November 10th, at 11 a.m., a remembrance mass will be offered for all those who died in the past year and had a funeral here at St. Thomas. If you are related to one of those people and wish to participate in this loving tribute, please arrive at the Church by 10:45 for instructions. Immediately following the mass there will be coffee and doughnuts served in St. Philip Hall.
4-Ever Young Senior Social Gathering
If you are 60 years or older come to St. Philip Hall on Friday, November 22nd from 12 to 1:30 p.m. and enjoy a complimentary hot lunch. There will be a performance by magician Randy Forster who will delight you with amazing tricks and illusions. This event is free and non-denominational, but an RSVP is requested before November 19th. Call Eileen at 609-948-5098 and, at the beep, leave your name and total number of attendees.
Thanksgiving Interfaith Service
This year the prayer service will take place on November 26th at Temple Beth Shalom, 4419 Brigantine Avenue, hosted by Rabbi Gerald R. Fox and his congregation. Participants include Reverend John Scotland of the Presbyterian Church and Father Edward Maher of St. Thomas. The service begins at 7:30 and concludes with refreshments. All are invited to offer thanks together as a community.
November Anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in November is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stabrig.org. Let us all share in your happiness.
