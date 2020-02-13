4-Ever Young Senior Social Gathering
If you are 60 years or older, come to St. Philip Hall next Wednesday, February 19th from 12 to 1:30 p.m. and enjoy a complimentary lunch. Celebrate America with patriotic songs, entertainment and more. Also, learn what’s new in Medicare 2020. This event is free and non-denominational, but please RSVP to Eileen at 609-948-5098 and, at the beep, leave your name and total number of attendees.
Successful Super Sock Sunday
Over 600 pairs of socks were collected for distribution at the AC Mission and several other organizations. Our thanks to the CCD students, the parishioners of St. Thomas, Linda Nese of the Hands Up Committee and all those in Brigantine who answered our call with your overwhelming generosity.
February Anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in February is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stabrig.org. Let us all share in your happiness.
