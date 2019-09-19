Flu clinic
On Wednesday, Sept. 25, Walgreen’s, formerly Rite-Aid, will offer flu vaccinations in St. Philip Hall from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Post this date on your calendar and come out to get your protection against the flu for this year. No appointment necessary, just show up with your ID and medical cards.
KofC yard sale
The Knights of Columbus Yard Sale at 601 Bayshore Ave. takes place every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can drop off donations at the back of St. Philip Hall as usual, but no clothing or shoes please. Bring something old and buy something new or just come in to browse. We’ll be here every Saturday through October.
Women’s Club Fashion Show
The Women’s Club of St. Thomas is pleased to announce its fourth annual Fashion Show and luncheon, which will take place Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Laguna Grill and Rum Bar. Fashions presented by Chico’s Atlantic City. Tickets cost $35 and can be reserved by calling Pat at 609-266-3909 or Nancy at 609-266-5896.
September anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in September is invited to notify the office so we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or email the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.