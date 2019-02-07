Sweetheart Breakfast
The Knights of Columbus are offering a special pancake breakfast 8 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 10. The meal includes sausage and scrambled eggs along with pancakes, juice and coffee for the amazingly low price of $6 for adults and $3 for children. There will also be a flower for each lady in honor of St. Valentine’s day. Stop in after Mass and enjoy this special treat with the lady in your life.
Calendar Club winners
The winning names have been drawn for the month of February. Check the church bulletins each week for the names of the weekly winners. Congratulations to all our winners and thank you, everyone, for supporting this raffle.
February anniversaries
If you are celebrating a wedding anniversary in February, why not call the office or email the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us print your names in our bulletin so everyone can share in your happiness.