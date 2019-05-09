Mother’s Day Hospitality Sunday
Sunday, May 12 is Mother’s Day and the KofC is hosting Hospitality Sunday. They will serve doughnuts and coffee after all morning masses and there will be a small gift for all the mothers. Stop in and give mom a coffee break on her day.
Night at the Races
The Special Events team at St. Thomas is offering a Night at the Races on Saturday, May 18 inside St. Philip Hall. Ticket price is $25 per adult and includes a dinner buffet and beverage of your choice. Bet on the races and bid on the baskets (and there are loads of baskets!). Play in our pool and your table might take home the Preakness prize. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the office or after weekend masses.
May Anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in May is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.