Knights of Columbus Yard Sale
The Knights of Columbus is holding a yard sale Friday, April 5, and Saturday, April 6, at the 601 Bayshore site. Drop off unwanted but usable items from your closets at the Bayshore location from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 29 and 30 for the sale taking place the following weekend. No clothing or shoes please. For large item donations, please call the office.
Knights of Columbus Blood Drive
The KofC, in conjunction with the American Red Cross, is conducting a blood drive on Saturday, April 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in St. Philip Hall. Appointments are suggested. Call 1-800-REDCROSS or register online at RedCrossBlood.org and search by sponsor code: St Thomas. Remember, giving blood saves lives.
FaithFULL Food Drive
During Lent, St. Thomas is again collecting nonperishable foods for delivery to the South Jersey Food Bank. This is an on-going collection which will be delivered to the Food Bank on April 7. Last year our contribution totaled more than 1,500 pounds. A collection basket is situated at the left side of the altar, near the door leading to the Gift Shop. Please be generous to those in need.
April Anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in April is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.