Thanksgiving Interfaith Service
This year the prayer service will take place Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Temple Beth Shalom, 4419 Brigantine Ave., and be hosted by Rabbi Gerald R. Fox and his congregation. Participants will include the Rev. John Scotland of the Presbyterian Church and the Rev. Edward Maher of St. Thomas. The service will begin at 7:30 p.m. and conclude with refreshments. All are invited to offer thanks together as a community.
Calendar Raffle
The calendars are now available for purchase at the Parish Office or after the weekend Masses. They make a wonderful gift for Thanksgiving or Christmas and are a very good investment, only $20 buys 91 chances to win, from Jan. 1 through March 31. And if you win, your name goes back into the drum for future drawings! It’s a win-win.
November Anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in November is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stabrig.org. Let us all share in your happiness.
