Red Cross Blood Drive
The Knights of Columbus of St. Thomas will again sponsor a Red Cross Blood Drive 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7 in St. Philip Hall. Please call 800-REDCROSS or see redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code St. Thomas to make an appointment to donate.
The Blessing of the Sea
The feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary falls on Wednesday, Aug. 15, and the holy day Mass schedule will be in effect. On Tuesday, Aug. 14, there will be a Mass in the church at 6:30 p.m followed by the ritual blessing of the sea. This rite dates back to the year 1445, when the bishop of Cervia, Italy, was on board a ship when a storm arose. The bishop threw his pastoral ring into the water and prayed to calm the sea. The raging storm stopped and a tradition of tossing a "ring" of flowers into the water as a blessing was born. This beautiful Mass and ceremony always draws a large crowd and all are welcome.
Bingo
Our Beach Blanket Bingo is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16. There will be ten standard games plus one special. There may be a few $25 tickets still available; check at the parish office from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
August Anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in August is invited to notify the office so we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.