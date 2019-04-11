Knights of Columbus One-Day Sale
Due to road work last weekend that blocked access, the Knights of Columbus is holding a one-day yard sale on Saturday, April 13, at the 601 Bayshore site, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Women’s Club Tea Party
The Women’s Club of St. Thomas is happy to announce its second annual tea party will take place 1 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at St. Philip Hall. Tickets are $25 for the ladies and $15 for girls under age 10. Buy your tickets after the weekend Masses or call Pat at 609-266-3909 to reserve.
April Anniversaries
Those celebrating an anniversary in April are invited to notify the office so names can be published in St. Thomas Parish's weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org.