Knights of Columbus Yard Sale
The Knights of Columbus will hold a yard sale Friday, April 5, and Saturday, April 6, at the 601 Bayshore location. Unwanted but usable items (no clothing or shoes please) can be dropped off at the Bayshore location from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 29 and 30 for the sale. For large item donations, please call the office.
Knights of Columbus Blood Drive
The KofC, in conjunction with the American Red Cross, will conduct a blood drive 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at St. Philip Hall. Appointments are suggested; please call 800-REDCROSS or register online at RedCrossBlood.org and search by sponsor code: St Thomas.
FaithFULL Food Drive
During Lent, St. Thomas is collecting nonperishable foods for delivery to the South Jersey Food Bank. This is an on-going collection that will be delivered to the Food Bank on April 7. A collection basket is situated at the left side of the altar, near the door leading to the gift shop.
Hospitality Sunday
Sunday, April 7 is Hospitality Day. After morning Masses, St. Philip Hall will have coffee and doughnuts. Blood pressure checks from the nursing ministry will also be available.
April Anniversaries
Those celebrating an anniversary in April are invited to notify the office so names can be published in St. Thomas Parish's weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org.