Knights of Columbus Yard Sale
The KofC is holding a one-day yard sale to make up for the lack of access to the previous yard sale. This will take place at the 601 Bayshore address from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m Saturday, May 4. Stop by and browse and buy; there’s something for everyone.
Night at the Races
The Special Events team at St. Thomas is offering a Night at the Races on Saturday, May 18, in St. Philip Hall. Ticket price is $25 per adult and includes a dinner buffet and beverage of your choice. Bet on the races and bid on the baskets (and there are loads of baskets!). Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the office or after weekend masses.
May Anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in May is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.