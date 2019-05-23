Knights of Columbus Yard Sale
Memorial Day is coming, and so is the KofC yard sale at 601 Bayshore Avenue. The sale will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, May 24 and Saturday, May 25. Drop off unwanted but usable items from your closets at the back of St. Philip Hall, located on 7th Street, from May 17 through May 23. No clothing or shoes, please. Many thanks for your past generous donations and support of this sale. For large item donations, please call the office.
Chicken Barbecue Volunteers Wanted
There will be a meeting 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 28 in St. Philip Hall for anyone willing to volunteer to help with the summer chicken barbecue. There’s a need for captains for setup, cleanup, ticket booth sales, kids games and activities, music, beer garden, desserts and the basket auction. The captains will recruit other volunteers to work with them to achieve a successful event. The planning of the barbecue is a gigantic effort and the more volunteers we have, the lighter the load will be for everyone. Please come to the meeting and see how you can help us.
4-Ever Young Senior Social Gathering
If you are 60 years or older, come to St. Philip Hall on Wednesday, June 12 from noon to 1:30 p.m. and enjoy a complimentary barbecue. There will be hamburgers, hot dogs and music by Bob Kerns from Brigantine Unplugged. This event is free and non-denominational, but an RSVP by June 7 is requested. Call Eileen at 609-948-5098 and leave your name and total number of attendees.
May Anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in May is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.