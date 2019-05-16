Knights of Columbus Yard Sale
Memorial Day is coming and so is the KofC yard sale at 601 Bayshore Avenue on Friday, May 24 and Saturday, May 25. Drop off unwanted but usable items from your closets at the back of St. Philip Hall on 7th Street from May 17 through May 23. No clothing or shoes please. Many thanks for your past generous donations and support of this sale. For large item donations, please call the office.
May Anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in May is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.