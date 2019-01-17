Spaghetti dinner
Bring the family to St. Philip Hall 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27 for a delicious spaghetti and meatball dinner. The cost is $10 adults, $5 ages 11 and younger. Ages 4 and younger are free. A salad and hot beverage or juice or water is included. Tickets will be sold at the office and after weekend Masses.
Calendar Club winners
The winning names have been drawn for the month of January. Check the church bulletins each week for the names of the weekly winners. Congratulations to all our winners and thank you, everyone, for supporting this raffle.
January anniversaries
If you are celebrating a wedding anniversary in January, why not call the office or email the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us print your names in our bulletin so everyone can share in your happiness.