Night of Recollection
There will be a special Lenten Night of Recollection on Thursday, March 21 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in St. Philip Hall. The evening’s presenter is Father John J. Fisher, OSFS, who is rector of the parish of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Camden. This promises to be an informative and enjoyable event and everyone is encouraged to attend.
FaithFULL Food Drive
During Lent, St. Thomas is again collecting nonperishable foods for delivery to the South Jersey Food Bank. Last year our contribution totaled more than 1,500 pounds. A collection basket is situated at the left side of the altar, near the door leading to the Gift Shop. Please be generous to those in need.
March Anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in March is invited to notify the office so that we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.