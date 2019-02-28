Ash Wednesday services
The penitential season of Lent begins Wednesday, March 6. Ashes will be distributed at the 8:30 a.m., noon and 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Masses. This is not a holy day of obligation, but it is a day of strict fast and abstinence.
FaithFULL Food Drive
During Lent, St. Thomas will again be collecting nonperishable foods for delivery to the South Jersey Food Bank. Last year our contribution totaled more than 1,500 pounds. A collection box is situated at the left side of the altar, near the door leading to the gift shop. Please be generous to those in need.
March anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in March is invited to notify the office so we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.