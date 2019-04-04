From March 25 through 29, about 650 Catholic lay leaders from across the Camden Diocese, along with their 64 pastors, descended upon Atlantic City at Harrah’s Conference Center to begin four days of intense presentation sessions, workshops and spiritual focus — all to bring Pope Francis’ call to missionary discipleship to the people of South Jersey.
Ten Brigantine representatives from St. Thomas the Apostle Church accompanied the Rev. Edward Maher and Deacon Len Long attended.
The conference, the Convocation of Catholic Leaders: The Joy of the Gospel in South Jersey, is a first of its kind in our diocese. This week the ten lay delegates per parish will be given real world examples and challenges to help them lead their parishes by invigorating their fellow parishioners, while also reaching out to the peripheries to bring people to God.
The delegates are already seeing some of the benefits of this event, thanks to Julianne Stanz, director of New Evangelization from the Diocese of Green Bay, and a wonderful evening spiritual meditation on Mary from recording artist ValLimar Jansen.
Some of the volunteer representatives will share their own personal experiences after each of the Masses at St. Thomas on April 6 and 7.