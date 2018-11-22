Grants are now available for New Jersey organizations from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. Please read specific eligibility criteria carefully.
The deadline for the Notice of Intent to Apply is Tuesday, Dec. 4. The deadline for applications is Wednesday, Feb. 13. The application will become available in mid-January.
General Operating Support grants
GOS grants are awarded to New Jersey based, nonprofit, arts-missioned organizations to help underwrite the expense of their total operation, including the expense of producing and presenting arts events. GOS grants are typically awarded with a three-year commitment, subject to contract stipulations and available funds.
General Program Support grants
GPS grants are awarded to New Jersey based, nonprofit organizations, agencies, institutions or units of local government to help underwrite the expense of presenting major, on-going arts programs. This grant category is open to a variety of organizations that produce or present on-going public arts programs. GPS grants are typically awarded with a three-year commitment, subject to contract stipulations and available funds.
Arts Project Support
Arts Project Support provides support for a project that meets the council's eligibility requirements. A project is defined as a public activity or event that occurs once during the year either as a single day or weekend presentation, or a series of the same presentation occurring within a very limited and specific timeframe (12 weeks or less). Priority will be given to projects that provide opportunities to engage new voices, reach new communities or encourage innovation in the field.
This category does not support on-going or multiple programs or the general operations of an organization. GOS and GPS grantees are not eligible to apply for APS grants except in Folk Arts.
The New Jersey State Council on the Arts, created in 1966, is a division of the New Jersey Department of State. The council was established to encourage and foster public interest in the arts; enlarge public and private resources devoted to the arts; promote freedom of expression in the arts; and facilitate the inclusion of art in every public building in New Jersey. The council receives direct appropriations from the state through a dedicated, renewable hotel/motel occupancy fee as well as competitive grants from the National Endowment for the Arts. To learn more about the council, see ArtsCouncil.NJ.Gov.