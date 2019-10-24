GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — More than 150 registered golfers helped raise more than $87,000 at the Stockton University Golf Classic at Seaview, a Dolce Hotel, on Sept. 24.
The Stockton Golf Classic was played on the Bay and Pines courses at the historic Seaview and provided scholarship support for deserving students.
"Our focus is on supporting Stockton students, and the Golf Classic provides an opportunity for the community to engage with us in our effort,” said Daniel Nugent, chief development officer and executive director of the University Foundation. “We received an outpouring of support from our sponsors and the community, and we are truly grateful."
Michael Brestle, Alex Clark, Casey Klingert and Darren Matick were on the top overall winning foursome, sponsored by Calvi Electric Company. Will Arabea, Dawn Brodton, Peter Caporilli and Nancy Wescoat were the top women and men’s team on the Bay, sponsored by OceanFirst Bank.
The Stockton Parent and Family Association welcomed supporters to the event and members of the Stockton golf team joined tournament players out on the course.
As part of the Golf Classic, Stockton also hosted its fourth annual golf clinic sponsored by Dr. Barbara Chamberlain, RN, ’90. Golfers joined LPGA professional Debbie O’Connell, who led the clinic.
Top sponsors included Barberio & Rich Financial Services; Calvi Electric Company; Glenn Insurance, Inc.; International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 351; Keystone + Mountain + Lakes Regional Council of Carpenters; Marathon Engineering & Environmental Services; Pennoni; Pennsylvania Trust; Pepsi; and SOSH Architects.
