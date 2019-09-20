SEAVILLE – The story of brooches in fashion will be presented by Barbara McKeefery at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, when the Endicott Reardon Family Museum, 3036 S. Shore Road, Seaville, winds down its special events for 2019.

The program will be followed by a formal tea.

McKeefery will discuss the history and popularity of these fashion accessories throughout the years and show how she uses brooches to create Christmas tree art.

The event is limited to 20 guests, and a $10 donation is requested from each attendee. Reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 609-624-3311.

This program will be the final lecture and tea held this year at the Endicott Reardon Family Museum, which offers visitors the opportunity to step back in time and see authentic exhibits and displays from an early 20th Century family home. The museum will open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Oct. 18, but group tours will be available by appointment over the winter months by calling 609-624-3311.

Tags

Load comments