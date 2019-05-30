LINWOOD — If the walls could talk at The Exchange in Linwood, they would tell a wonderful tale. When The Exchange opened its doors two years ago with four eateries and a coffee bar along with a neighborhood bar, it became an instant gathering place, something developer and owners Gerry and Lorey Bird of Ocean City had envisioned. But they wanted something more, something that would bring color and personality through art to The Exchange.
The entrance to The Exchange was a blank canvas just waiting for something and someone to share a great story on the walls. “We wanted the entrance to welcome, surprise and delight the community as they stepped into The Exchange,” said Lorey Bird.
The Birds discovered artist Tony Troy in his Ocean City art studio and shared their visual ideas with Troy. “Tony took our conceptual plan and elevated it to the next level. Tony’s mural tells a story about people of all ages, cultures while using his painting to speak about food and wine,” Lorey Bird said. “His work of art transmits a feeling of imagination that influences beauty, creativity and is visual storytelling at its finest.”
Troy is a Renaissance man of sorts, he is an accomplished musician, lyricist, playwright, author of children’s books and of course an artist. He will say that he is simply a storyteller. But this storyteller weaves beautiful tales in books like “Mice and the Moon” and the music for “The Flute Players Song” that was staged in New York and Savannah, Georgia, and he has completed portraits for the Royal Society in London.
Troy, a transplanted Liverpudlian, is living in Linwood. He said met Lorey and Gerry Bird and they asked if he could paint something that tied food and people together. He began to paint and said the characters and the story for the mural that graces the two walls immediately to the right when customers enter The Exchange just began to flow and take shape.
Troy used several characters from previous illustrations to begin the mural that depicts a cake with the middle of it gone. “Everyone is looking at each other and wondering, who stole the cake,” explained Troy. The mural flows to the next wall where a child is looking up at a clock whose numbers are falling off and beyond, where a couple dines and enjoys a glass of wine at the top of a flight of steps and in the middle of the table is the stolen cake.
“That is Gerry and Lorey having a drink and they stole the cake,” Troy said. “I wanted this to be fun and whimsical, and I feel it is and hope others will see it and enjoy the whimsy and the joy in the painting. If you look carefully, you will see a boy holding a bowl of noodles and a little girl with a taco in her hand and another girl carries an enormous pizza. Look a little closer and see what the tree is doing.”
Troy said he does not normally paint murals, but this was a fun project and added that he would consider tackling another mural, possibly in a home setting.
Lorey Bird enthusiastically approves of Troy’s mural. “It is an Instagram hit and our customers are having a lot of fun with it and taking lots of selfies. We hope the people coming into The Exchange will enjoy the art and story Tony has created on the walls,” Bird said.
Troy’s Ocean City Art Studio, Tony Troy Art, is at 507 E. Ninth Street in Ocean City.