GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Students from Egg Harbor Township, Absegami and Clearview Regional high schools took home awards in the eighth annual Math Mayhem tournament held March 30 at Stockton University.
The Egg Harbor Township team of Vicky Zheng, CJ Faulhaber and Sakhi Shah took home first place in the group competition. The Egg Harbor Township team of Aidan Himley, Sheikh Mahmud and Eddie Tran took second place, and the Absegami team of Sydney Mullin, Janvi Patel, and Derek Michael placed third.
In the individual competition, Derek Michael of Absegami placed first, Vicky Zheng of Egg Harbor Township placed second, and Jonathan Cho of Clearview Regional placed third.
Math Mayhem is a competition of individual and team exams designed to challenge the students and assess their current skill development. The goal is to promote math and Stockton’s math programs, and support local high schools.
The 13 participating high schools this year were Absegami, Oakcrest, Cedar Creek, Ocean City, Mainland Regional, Atlantic County Institute of Technology, Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic City, Holy Spirit, Clearview Regional, Pilgrim Academy, Middletown North and St. Augustine Prep.
The competition is sponsored by the mathematics program at the Stockton School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics and the Stockton Math Club. Professor of mathematics Chia-Lin Wu is the competition director, with faculty committee members Bradley Forrest, Judith Vogel, Pam Kosick, Suzanne Nezzar, Yujin Shen and Juan Tolosa.