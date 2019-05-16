051619_lns_musichonor1

Northfield Community School Tri M Music Honor Society members include, top row, from left, Christina Ross, Luna Navas, Miles Moore, Carly McCarthy, Vivian Luff, Sam Leopardi, James Guido, Maria Georges, Lindsey Chambers, Eva Brozosky, Anila Noushin, Andrew Sarraiocco, Tommy Shenkus, Phil Stefanowicz and Nicholas Whiteley and, bottom row, from left, Vincenzo Caruso, Sage Geubtner, Kate Michel, Anna Santori, Katie Leonard, Liam Michel, Mithun Roy, Luke Tappeiner, Hannah Campbell, Roselyn Driscoll, Colleen Fahy, Delaney Hughes, Audrey Seals, Pauline Leiderman and Kinsley Smith and teachers Brian Cook and MaryBeth McGrath. Missing is Mason Bushay

 PROVIDED

NORTHFIELD — Making great music takes time and dedication, and 31 seventh- and eighth-grade students were recognized for their hard work by being inducted into the Northfield Community School Tri M Music Honor Society. It was the seventh annual induction ceremony and the largest in school history.

To be considered for Tri M, students have to demonstrate a level of mastery of their instrument and must also have tried out for the All South Jersey Band. That effort alone requires the young musicians to put in many hours outside of their normal class and practice sessions.

During the induction ceremony, parents and grandparents filled the cafeteria. Superintendent Pete Bretones and Principal Kevin Morrison congratulated the students, and the superintendent remarked that the arts are “alive and well in Northfield.”

Music teachers MaryBeth McGrath and Brian Cook described the history of Tri M and the criteria for induction. Nationwide since 1955, Tri M Music Honor Society has been the organization that young musicians aspire to. Mainland Regional High School has a chapter of the Tri M Music Honor Society and these newly inducted Northfield Community School musicians are already hitting the right notes.

Editorial Administrative Assistant

Started working with the Press in the Circulation Department in 2006 and moved to Editorial in 2008. Previously worked in Circulation and Advertising at the Asbury Park Press.

Load comments