NORTHFIELD — Making great music takes time and dedication, and 31 seventh- and eighth-grade students were recognized for their hard work by being inducted into the Northfield Community School Tri M Music Honor Society. It was the seventh annual induction ceremony and the largest in school history.
To be considered for Tri M, students have to demonstrate a level of mastery of their instrument and must also have tried out for the All South Jersey Band. That effort alone requires the young musicians to put in many hours outside of their normal class and practice sessions.
During the induction ceremony, parents and grandparents filled the cafeteria. Superintendent Pete Bretones and Principal Kevin Morrison congratulated the students, and the superintendent remarked that the arts are “alive and well in Northfield.”
Music teachers MaryBeth McGrath and Brian Cook described the history of Tri M and the criteria for induction. Nationwide since 1955, Tri M Music Honor Society has been the organization that young musicians aspire to. Mainland Regional High School has a chapter of the Tri M Music Honor Society and these newly inducted Northfield Community School musicians are already hitting the right notes.