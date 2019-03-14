The Ocean City Fine Arts League is looking for your visions of structures from silos to steel for its April art show and exhibition titled "Buildings — Rural & Urban."
Anyone can enter up to two pieces of art. The entry fee is $5 for members & $10 for nonmembers. For details on specifications of the artwork, please download our show prospectus on our website at oceancityfineartsleague.org/downloads/generalprospectus.
Five prizes with ribbons will be awarded at the Meet the Artist reception and awards presentation on Friday, April 12. The first-place prize is $100, second place is $75, third place is $50 and two honorable mentions will be awarded $25 each.
Artwork may be dropped off at the Art on Asbury Gallery, 711 Asbury Ave., from March 23 through 30.For more information, call 609-814-0308 or visit oceancityfineartsleague.org and like us on Facebook.