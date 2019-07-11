Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township held its weekly Summer Fun Story Hour on Wednesday, July 3 at 10 am for ages 3-8. They made a 4th of July windsock for a creative break from the summer heat. It's always cool at the library!
Come Wednesdays for the free program at 10 am each Wednesday through August 14. Registration is required. Hear fun stories and stay to create something exciting.
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township is located at 306 East Jimmie Leeds Road and may be reached by calling 609-652-2352.