The Avengers are everywhere and their blockbuster movie is helping to fill popcorn buckets in theaters across the world. But this is not a story about the Avengers, this is a story about another group of super people that over the past five years have created a great opportunity for dozens of students to learn some super skills and use the power of popcorn popping to help others.
Like any great super hero origination story, this story begins with a need and desire to contribute to the community in a positive way. Five years ago, Somers Point Educator Sue Brannigan and paraprofessional Dana Loefflad were trying to come up with a program for their 7th and 8th grade Multiple Disabilities (MD) self-contained class at Jordan Road School. They worked with the students in the class at the time to come up with something they could create and offer to the school community.
What would they chose? After considering pretzels and baked goods, the dynamic duo of Brannigan and Loefflad, with a combined 23 years of education experience, let the students' voices be heard and the group settled on popcorn. In true alter ego fashion, the group also embraced the idea and theme of the superhero when coming up with the program name “Super Pop.”
The program was originally funded by a grant of $500 from the Foundation for Somers Point Education. Ever since that grant was awarded four years ago, the program has been self-funded.
One of the first year students, Dale Martin, created a Super Pop character that is still the image of the program today. Dale, continuing his “super” ways was recently crowned Mr. Mainland at Mainland Regional High School. Martin is also credited with the program tagline “It’s Buttery Goodness.”
The program teaches the students everything from product production to marketing and math to public speaking. These are all great “super” skills that the students will use for the rest of their lives. The program also teaches how to work as a team. The program leaders have included the students' suggestions and continue to seek the team’s input as the program has grown. Brannigan and Loefflad have attributed the betterment of the program year after year to the ideas and suggestions offered by the students themselves.
The students have weekly production days during the school year when they create the product, package it and sell it to the school administration, teachers and students.
This year’s team of super popper’s include eighth-graders Jose Marte, Yianni Michaelidis, Alex Zafra-Diaz and Chris Narvaez and seventh-graders Elijah Rana and Nathan Suloff.
Each of the students has found something they enjoy most in the program. Alex has grown into a super sales role, while the unbeatable combination of Chris, Jose, Yianni, Elijah and Nathan have all found super skills in the areas of bag prep, labeling and, of course, marketing the product to the school community.
So where do the profits from Super Pop go? In the most “super” examples of true community buttery goodness betterment, the money raised by Super Pop is donated to local charities, initiatives and individuals in need. Over the past four years and including this year’s giving, the Super Pop teams will have donated $5,000 to others. Every potential donation opportunity is discussed with the students and over the years students have shared suggested donation recipients to the Super Pop team. Some of the recipients of Super Pop donations include Pennies for Patients, the 8th-grade dinner dance, the Eagles Autism Challenge, the Jordan Road Performing Arts Club and Team Linbots for the LEX Robotics World Championship.
One of the most super parts of this ongoing story of helping the community is that a small investment of $500 has resulted in $5,000 of donations over the past five years. This, coupled with the super skills that the students will carry with them throughout their lives, is part of the stories yet to be written that make the program even more super. Keep on popping Super Pop, the community needs you!