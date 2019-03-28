This time of year, we are all anxious to get our vehicles washed off. We have accumulated salt, brine, mud, slime and, well, it’s time to freshen up for spring! This is not just the stuff that we can write “PLEASE WASH ME” into, but more substances are involved that can take a toll on your vehicle and the environment.
It is sometimes traditional to wash the car in the driveway, as much a normal chore as putting out the trash. Please consider, however, saving up some quarters or dollar bills and take it all down to a commercial car washing facility and here’s why:
Nonpoint source runoff pollution, such as the effluent flowing from your curbside or driveway car washing, is the leading cause of fresh water pollution in the U.S. Studies show the average home vehicle washing uses 100 gallons of water. That water may convey phosphates and other chemical additives down the street and into the stormwater sewer. Additionally, oils, greases, brake-wear dust and heavy metal residues go along for the ride. All of this may wind up in our public waters to deplete oxygen and contaminate marine organisms of the food chain. If you manage to keep all of this water, chemicals and minerals in your own yard, there are possible health effects lingering for your family, friends, neighbors, pets and of course, your property and its landscaping. Fundraising groups, please take note: Please try to arrange your event within a car wash facility or offer up some other service with a new, sustainable twist.
By contrast, the car-washing facility typically uses between 15 and 80 gallons of water. That wide range depends on how many cycles you need manually, or whether you want to go through the water spray ride with water, brushes, etc. doing the work for you. Employees who can offer you additional services of drying, waxing, vacuuming, etc. can surely benefit from your patronage. In the processes used at the car wash facility, the water, soaps, additives, dirt, oils, greases etc. are safely handled. Whether through pump out tanks, water reuse technology, sanitary sewer hookups or other means, this effluent will be treated without discharge into the public domain or damage to your own property.
There is also the option of using waterless cleaners to do the job. These products work quite well, but generate a fair amount of trash and don’t usually get you into all of the places that a good spray washing will. This method will save on water, but you still may want to pay for a short wash cycle at the car wash to get the undercarriage and the basic salt and mud off. Then you could put in the muscle power for a thorough waterless wash and wax at home.
If you have a large vehicle such as a truck, RV, camper etc., you can use the large vehicle automatic washing facility, for a fee, at the Atlantic County Utilities Authority in Egg Harbor Township. Go to their website at acua.com, click on Green Initiatives and scroll down to Green Vehicle Wash. Check out the video and descriptive information about the process.
Please do your part to keep water use down and chemical use safely contained, while supporting local businesses and sustainable technology.
Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.