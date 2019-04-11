NORTHFIELD — There is a new taste and a new vibe along Tilton Road in Northfield where Jason Dobson, of Egg Harbor Township, along with his friends and family welcomed Mayor Erland Chau to a ribbon cutting at the grand opening of Miami Breeze Restaurant.
Island music floats across the cheerful and bright Miami Breeze, and the owner hopes patrons will be whisked away to the islands while they enjoy the tastes of the Caribbean. Originally from the Bronx, Dobson said he loves the area but the taste of great Jamaican and Caribbean food was definitely missing from the restaurant scene, and Miami Breeze fills that niche.
“In New York, you have a melting pot of cultures and that blends into the flavors that make an area vibrant,” said Dobson. “I really wanted to bring that melting pot here. People go to the islands for a vacation and what do they talk about? They talk about the great food they ate, the spices and the flavors, but they come home and don’t have a chance to enjoy that food till they head back to the islands again. Now they can.”
For Dobson, a personal trainer who has brought his Fit X program around the country, the menu has healthy and vegetarian options like salads and grilled chicken. His favorite is oxtail with rice and beans. “Oxtail is comfort food in Jamaica and so is the jerk chicken,” said Dobson. “It is our spices and our chef that make it so delicious. We use saffron, sofrito, chimichurri to bring the island taste right here.”
The menu includes empanadas, Jamaican patties made with spiced beef or jerk chicken. Why not check out canoas, which are sweet plantains with ground beef and topped with cheese? Entrees include Cuban style shredded beef called ropa vieja, Latin steak and onions called bistec encebollado to name a few. There are chimichurri burgers and sandwiches such as the Big Cubano that is roasted pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles and mustard. Diners can make it their way with burritos, tacos and tostones made with beef, chicken, shrimp or pork.
Miami Breeze is at 331 Tilton Road. Eat in, take out or have your flavor of the islands delivered by UberEats. Call 609-241-0224.