Residents of Tavistock at Mays Landing participated in a FireWise clean up on Saturday, May 4. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., participants cleared underbrush debris and other fire hazards from wooded areas in their development. The goal was to improve the community’s fire safety and make Tavistock more pleasing to the eye. 

Editorial Administrative Assistant

Started working with the Press in the Circulation Department in 2006 and moved to Editorial in 2008. Previously worked in Circulation and Advertising at the Asbury Park Press.

