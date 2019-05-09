Residents of Tavistock at Mays Landing participated in a FireWise clean up on Saturday, May 4. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., participants cleared underbrush debris and other fire hazards from wooded areas in their development. The goal was to improve the community’s fire safety and make Tavistock more pleasing to the eye.
Tavistock residents clean up
