Temple Beth Shalom sadly announces the cancellation of the 2020 Children’s Bingo program. The program has run successfully for 27 years. This will mark the first time that a hiatus has been observed. The decision has come with a lot of anguish. The officers of Temple Beth Shalom have examined dozens of possible scenarios for this year but were unable to develop a plan that would respect social distancing while guaranteeing the safety of the participants, the parents and the Bingo staff. Temple Beth Shalom sends regards and regrets to all of those who will miss Bingop this year. We want you to know that we will miss you, also. Temple Beth Shalom officers also thank the many Brigantine merchants who have supported the Bingo with their generous donations and participation. Be assured, we will be back.
In compliance with state and local executive orders, no on-site services are being held in the synagogue. The congregation does welcome the Sabbath each week with an interactive Zoom observance. If any Brigantine resident would like to participate in these Friday night services, please, send a request to office@seashul.org for an invitation. The appropriate credentials will be provided.
The synagogue office is functioning during this crisis, with activities being conducted remotely and on-site. All inquiries and contacts can be facilitated by calling the synagogue office at 609-266-0403. We invite you to visit our website at seashul.org for more information about our congregation.
