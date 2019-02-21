GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Lines on the Pines' 14th annual event will be presented at Stockton University's Campus Center at 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway, NJ, 08205, on Sunday, March 10 from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
The indoor event celebrating the New Jersey Pine Barrens will host a popular book-signing, history, arts, humanities, craft show, and more. It is free and open to the public.
This year, Lines on the Pines will offer a new program for children called The PB&J's/The Pine Barrens and Juniors. This is an opportunity for kids to learn about the New Jersey Pine Barrens and earn a patch at the event.
The 2019 theme is Paws and Claws, which allows kids to learn about animal tracks. James Pullaro has started a collection of original drawings of animal tracks in a journal that will be available for purchase. In addition, some fun activities will include clay stamping, basket weaving, use of the giant Word Board to create words related to the Pine Barrens, painting, visits to spaces with live animals, snakes, birds of prey, crisis response dogs and more.
Authors at the event will include Jane Kelly, author of the Meg Daniels Mystery Series and Mark Di Ionno, author of "The Last Newspaperman" and a Pulitzer Prize finalist. Scheduled to make an appearance between noon and 2 p.m. is Nelson Johnson, author of New York Times bestseller "Boardwalk Empire" and "The Northside." Other authors include: Michael Gabriele, "History of NJ Folk Revival Music 1700's - Present"; Susan Puder, "New Jersey Birds and Beyond - Photos of Birds and Plants of the NJ Pine Barrens"; Gloria Repp, "Fiction and Coloring Books set in the NJ Pine Barrens," and more.
Artists and crafters include Molly Sanger Carpenter, a sculptor; Susan Boyce, a Wheaton arts crafter; Josh Westcott, designer of Pine Petal Dragons; Elayne Leighton, illustrator of "Pine Barrens Flora and Fauna" and Dave Phillips, hand carver of Wood Spirits & Faces. Elisa Hirvonan creates sculptures and ceramics, and Paul Pedersen designs jewelry for Pine Barrens Diamonds, and many more.
Some groups and additional participants are MudGirls, the Vineland Historical Society with the book, "The Palace of Depression," Batsto Citizens Committee Inc., Tuckerton Historical Society, Jenkinson's Aquarium, Unexpected Wildlife Refuge and Woodford Cedar Run.
In the theater will be a showing of stills from "The Pine Barrens," a film in production by director David Scott Kessler. Also scheduled is a guided tour of Lake Fred and a chance to participate in a drum circle.
Dinner following the event highlights speakers John D. Hunt, AtlantiCare corporate director of security and emergency management and co-founder of Crisis Response Canines, who will present "The Role of Crisis Response K9s," and Mark Demitroff, owner/president of Buckhorn Garden Services, adjunct faculty at Stockton University and a Pinelands natural historian, who will present, "A Barren Cold Desert."
Remember to set your clocks ahead on this day!
AtlantiCare, Stockton University School of Arts and Humanities, South Jersey Culture & History Center, ACUA, Plexus Publishing and NJM Insurance Group are sponsors for this event.
Lines on the Pines is presented by It’s a Sign of the Pines, a 501(c)(3) N.J. nonprofit corporation dedicated to sharing the wonders of our Pine Barrens.
For more information see linesonthepines.org or search "Lines on the Pines" on Facebook.