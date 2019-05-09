Pleasantville hosted “A Call to Love One Another” on May 2nd. The event was part of the Annual National Day of Prayer Observance. A dozen speakers including local officials and those representing multiple churches participated in the hour long event. In addition to Pastor Richard Younger, the event organizer speaker included; Mayor Jesse Tweedle, Pastor Willie Francois of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Pastor Francisco Alvarado of Iglesia Escalando Peldanos, Pastor Kevin Ragland of Lighthouse Community Church, Pastor Mario Miller of Bethel Evangelical Outreach Ministries, Pastor Fred Mixon of Dunamis Ministries, Pastor Darryl Pratt of In His Image Ministries, Rev. Jose L Escalera of Epiphany Lutheran Church, Pleasantville Police and Fire Chaplain Ed Stump. The theme for the 2019 National Day of Prayer was “Love One Another”. The National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. In 1988, the law was amended signed by President Ronald Reagan on Thursday, May 5, 1988, designating the first Thursday of May as a day of national prayer. Every president since 1952 has signed a National Day of Prayer proclamation.
13th Annual National Day of Prayer Observance held in Pleasantville
