Foodies will rejoice for the return of the Sea Isle City Food Truck Invitational from June 28 to 30. The Sea Isle City tradition will take place at Kix McNutley’s, 6400 Landis Ave.
The event runs from noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29, and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday June 30.
The food trucks coming this year include Baby Blues BBQ, Lucky Bones Back Water Grille, Dags Dippers, Grilled Cheez Factory, Brilliant Beverages, Just Fork It, El Lechon de Negron, Nick's Roast Beef, Cow and the Curd, Cold Stone Creamery, Beast of the Street, North Eats LLC, The Little Sicilian, House of Cupcakes, Marie’s Seafood, Pirate Pete's Soda Co., and Pazzo Pizza.
“This year’s event is really exciting because we brought back some of the favorites that everyone loves but then mixed it up with some new trucks that people are going to really enjoy,” said Stallion Marketing Managing Partner Elizabeth Brown said. “We always work hard on our truck line and we think this year brings a great selection.
There will also be live music, crafters and games for the whole family. The event is dog friendly as well. The Sea Isle City Food Truck Festival has twice been voted one of the 10 best food truck festivals in the country.
Kix McNutley’s will once again be serving both alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages on site.
For more information on the Sea Isle City Food Truck Invitational, visit seaislecityfood.com.
About Stallion Marketing:
Stallion Marketing LLC is an event-based marketing company focused in on events in South Jersey. Stallion Marketing LLC owns and operates the Sea Isle City Food Truck Invitational, which takes place June 28 to 30 and the Sea Isle City Food Truck Festival, which happens Sept. 7 to 8. The Sea Isle City Food Truck Festival was ranked top 10 in the country by VacationIdea. Stallion Marketing LLC also runs the Anglesea Night Market, a popular food truck event that takes place over four dates in the summer.