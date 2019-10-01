Cape May Court House — On Tuesday October 22nd, Cape May County will host its 10th Disabilities Awareness Day: An event that offers information, food, music, and fun; not only for people with disabilities, but for all who are interested in the agencies and organizations that serve the citizens of Cape May County. The event is being held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Cape May County Special Services School located at 148 Crest Haven Road in Cape May Court House, NJ. Fare Free Transportation will be available for county residents who call to reserve a ride by the deadline, which is October 15th.
Admission is free and refreshments will be provided. There will be a Kids Korner with arts and crafts. Entertainment will be provided by the Cape May Dancers. New this year, will be a featured guest speaker, Christine Vitt Ferri, Ph.D., Professor at Stockton University. She will be talking about caregiver self-care, coping skills, and finding strength as a caregiver.
An always popular feature of the event is the Mini Health Fair conducted by Cape Regional Medical Center’s Parish Nurse Program; offering free blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar screenings. Also, The County Health Department will offer free flu shots again this year.
The winners of the 2019 Frank Unkle Outstanding Service Award, which acknowledges individuals, organizations and/or businesses for their contributions to improving the quality of life for individuals with disabilities in our County, will be honored at Disabilities Awareness Day. Nominations for this award will be accepted until October 7th.
Exhibitors at this annual event include representatives from 50+ local and state service agencies, civic organizations, support groups, and commercial vendors specializing in products and services of interest to people with disabilities, their families, and caregivers.
The theme of the event summarizes its purpose: Opening doors and dialogue . . . so that all are welcome in the Cape May County community.
This event has been planned by representatives from the CMC Division of Aging and Disability Services, the CMC Human Services Advisory Council, School Based Youth Services, CMC Special Services School, and several community disabilities advocates. It is also being supported by the CMC Board of Chosen Freeholders and in part by Sturdy Savings Bank. For more information, contact Krista Fitzsimons at the CMC Division of Aging and Disability Services: 609-886-2784.
