UPPER TOWNSHIP — The eighth Tour de Tuckahoe Bike Ride will be held at Amanda’s Field in the Petersburg section of the township Saturday, May 4, rain or shine. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. the day of the ride, or you can pre-register online at TourDeTuckahoe.com
All rides will begin and end at Amanda’s Field. The Kids’s Fun Loop can start at 9 a.m.; all other rides will start at 10:30 a.m., with several options. There is a 62-mile road ride to the East Point Lighthouse in Heislerville for more serious riders, a 20-mile Road Ride and a Kids’ Fun Loop that goes around the bike path within Amanda’s Field. Each time the kids complete a loop on the bike path, they earn a door prize ticket.
New this year are two Gravel Grinder rides: one is 38 miles long, the other is 50 miles. They both run through wooded areas on gravel paths.
Registrations include free breakfast and lunch, chances to win numerous door prizes, entertainment and a goody bag. A raffle will be held for a Fuji Jari 2.5 bike valued at $899. Tickets for the bike raffle are $5 each and are available through the Tuckahoe Bike Shop, Cody’s Power Equipment, Sturdy Savings Bank in Tuckahoe, and other members of the Greater Tuckahoe Area Merchants’ Association.
The association, with co-sponsorship from Tuckahoe Bike Shop, is hosting this event as one of several annual fund- raising events to help raise money for its scholarship funds. This very small but dedicated group has awarded more than $200,000 in scholarships to local students since 1998. Among the scholarships are the James & Martha Owens Scholarship, the $1,000 Alex and Virginia May Scholarship, the GTAMA Scholarships, which go to students who are already enrolled in college, and four other scholarship funds, the B and G Scholarship, the LC Equipment Scholarship, the Marjorie & Stoddard Bixby Scholarship and the Roland Bonner Memorial Scholarship.
• The B and G Scholarship is awarded to one male and one female high school senior who meets special criteria. The B and G scholarship is $2,000 each, payable at the end of the school year upon receiving a copy of the transcript plus the courses for the next semester.
• LC Equipment, Inc. offers a $500 scholarship to a graduating high school senior who has been accepted into a technical program or trades journeyman of their choice.
• For those already in college is the Marjorie and Stoddard Bixby for a student enrolled in one of the STEM disciplines. The award is $1,000.
• The Roland Bonner Memorial Scholarship is in memory of the organization’s past President Roland Bonner. This scholarship is awarded to a STEM major who is already enrolled in college.
To make additional contributions to any of these scholarship funds, please make your check payable to GTAMA and mail it to P.O. Box 656, Tuckahoe, NJ 08250. This hard-working organization is a 501(C)3 nonprofit corporation, so all of these donations are tax deductible.
If you have an Amazon account, be sure to enter smile.Amazon.com into your browser before you do your online shopping. Then do a search for the Greater Tuckahoe Area Merchants’ Association and designate it as the recipient of your Amazon Smile donations. There is no charge to you; the donations come from Amazon. As we all know, small amounts can add up quickly.
The address for the Tour de Tuckahoe event is Amanda’s Field, 10 Sunset Drive, Petersburg (Woodbine), NJ 08270 (for GPS). For more information, please contact the Tuckahoe Bike Shop at 609-628-0101, TuckahoeMerchants@gmail.com, or see TourDeTuckahoe.com