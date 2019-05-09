The Arc of Atlantic County announces the return of its annual fundraising event, The MonArc Celebration, on Thursday, May 16 in The Grand Ballroom at The Golden Nugget Casino, Hotel and Marina in Atlantic City.
Guests at this year’s MonArc Celebration will enjoy gourmet menu items that have been selected by The Golden Nugget’s executive culinary team. Complimenting this menu, an array of wine, spirits, and craft beer tastings as well as an open bar will be available throughout the evening. The Exceptions will entertain guests with a fun and exciting blend of live music.
Once again, attendees will be able to bid on fabulous silent auction and sports memorabilia items, have some fun in our photo booth and more!
Annually, The Arc of Atlantic County provides support and service to more than 1,000 individuals and families with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) living in Southern New Jersey.
The proceeds from this year’s MonArc Celebration support a variety of programs and services provided by The Arc of Atlantic County, including case management, recreation, social and educational activities, and family support.
“The Golden Nugget is excited to bring The MonArc Celebration back for the third year,” commented Kevin Scull, Assistant GM and VP of Resort Operations and Honorary Chairperson of the MonArc Celebration committee. “We’re planning a spectacular event that will benefit a great cause!” Scull added.
The MonArc Celebration highlights The Arc of Atlantic County’s mission, and celebrates the individuals, businesses and community partners who support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) and their families living in and around our community.
Just like the MonArc butterfly, persons with disabilities deserve to have experiences to learn and grow, spread their wings and achieve their dreams! Sponsorships and advertising opportunities are available.
Tickets are $150 per person or tables of 10 for $1,250 and available at TheArcAtlantic.org or by calling 609-485-0800, ext. 141. The MonArc Celebration is presented by The Golden Nugget Casino, Hotel & Marina.
For more information on the event, contact Mary Ruley Moyer, director of Development and Community Outreachm at 609-485-0800, ext. 135 or email mmoyer@thearcatlantic.org.