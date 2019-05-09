EGG HARBOR CITY — The Charles L. Spragg School has enacted a new positive character program for students called “Bucket Filling,” a visual representation and language used to describe a person who demonstrates positive character traits for each month.
Teachers reinforced the program using verbiage school-wide, such as, “Are you being a bucket filler (thumbs up) or a bucket dipper (thumbs down)?”
As the students learn the language, teachers can progress to just signaling thumbs up or thumbs down, or for older students saying, “Are you filling or dipping?”
In the classrooms the new character program can be reinforced with bucket-filling-themed books and classroom posters or bucket displays the teachers create. The bucket-filling can also be done as a whole class and not just the individual student.
Each morning the whole school reinforces the bucket-filling by reciting the bucket filler pledge and morning announcements. Each month highlights a character trait, with a poster around the school and in the classrooms with a superhero that exemplifies the trait, such as kindness, self-discipline, generosity, respect, responsibility, good judgment, empathy and courage. Each month, a classroom teacher selects a student that is a bucket-filler and shows the character trait of the month. Students are then recognized at the end of the month with a certificate and a gift bag bucket filled with goodies.