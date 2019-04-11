The Hot Shots
Buy Now

The Egg Harbor Township Parks and Recreation Department recently wrapped up another successful season of its Youth Rec Basketball League. Among the championship teams were the Hot Shots, the girls 5/6 Division Champions. 

 submitted

The Egg Harbor Township Parks and Recreation Department recently wrapped up another successful season of its Youth Rec Basketball League. Among the championship teams were the Hot Shots, the girls 5/6 Division Champions. 

Load comments