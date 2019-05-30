The Katz JCC is excited to launch a NEW survival swim program dedicated to teaching children ages 6 months and up basic skills to survive in a pool or other water. Because we are a shore community, we recognize the importance of water survival skills in order to reduce the risk of drowning. The program, modeled off of ISR, Infant Swimming Resource focuses on safety first and is different from traditional swim lessons.
“Kids see the pool or ocean as innocent fun with friends and family, and sadly, it only takes seconds for them to get away and put themselves at risk. We recognize that the key to water survival is back floating and repetition,” Alicia Fimple-Paccione, Aquatics Director & Head Swim Coach at the Milton & Betty Katz JCC.
Survival Swim Lessons will take place Monday through Friday for 10 minutes per day. It is recommended that children take part in lessons for six to eight consecutive weeks in order to fully develop survival skills and confidence. During lessons, children will receive private instruction with an instructor in the pool and learn to roll onto his or her back to float, rest, and breathe, and to maintain this position until help arrives. For older children, the lesson will teach them to add swimming to create a sequence of swimming and resting for air until they are able to reach the edge of the pool, steps or shoreline.
Skills for Children 6-18 Months: Back float & Rolling from Stomach to Back Float to Get Air.
Skills for Children 18 months - 6 Years Old: Back Float, Roll from Stomach to back, Incorporate Swim Strokes & Roll Back to Back Float, Movement from Floating to Swimming.
Learn more about Survival Swim Lessons and Traditional Group & Private Lessons at jccatlantic.org or call 609-822-1167 to enroll today!