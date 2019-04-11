LINWOOD — “Under the Sea, we got no troubles, Life is the bubbles, Under the Sea,” will be swimming around in the audience’s head as they hum along to the great music that is part of Disney’s classic, “The Little Mermaid Jr.”
Fun is bubbling up at Belhaven Middle School as they prepare to bring favorite characters such as Ariel, Prince Eric, King Triton and the evil Ursula to the stage this week. The curtain goes up at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, Friday, April 12 and Saturday April 13 with a matinee at 2 p.m. Saturday as well.
The play is based on the animated film, “The Little Mermaid,” which was released in 1989. The story is an adaptation of the short story of the same name written by Hans Christian Anderson in 1837.
According to David Lamkin, the musical’s director, more 95 students are involved in the production, attending practice since January. “That is nearly 25 percent of our student body and just shows us, not only how many really talented kids we have here at Belhaven but also their level of commitment to this project.”
Lamkin also had high praise for the recent Belhaven graduates who come over to help with the middle school production. “Our current kids really enjoy having the older kids and former students help them with the show. And the flip side of that is that our kids really enjoyed the chance to see the recent grads on stage at Mainland in “42nd Street,” last month. It really gives our kids something to aspire to,” said Lamkin.
Also helping to bring “The Little Mermaid Jr.” to the stage are musical director Debbie Rolland, choreographer Melanie Brough and industrial tech teacher Pete Davis, set designer and stage manager.
The lead roles in the musical are double cast to allow more students the chance to shine. Playing Ariel are Olivia D’Alessandro and Ruth Ryon. In the role of Prince Eric is Tripp Corso and Tristan Miller. Ursula is portrayed by Campbell Reese and Tess Pace. The role of Flounder is shared by Maddie Meade and Julia Berger. Joseph D’Alessandro and Mazi Salartash share the role of Sebastian and King Triton is played by Ugo Nwotite and Matthew Meserole.
While the stage will be filled with singers and performers, the entire school got involved in a STEAM project that will benefit the real creatures living under the sea as Lamkin along with science teacher Ned Eissler took the opportunity of the school play to create a schoolwide initiative that supports the Marine Mammal Stranding Center. The project is a natural complement to the setting of “The Little Mermaid Jr.”
All of the Belhaven science teachers organized penny wars. Each class garnered points through donations of pennies and subtracted points by donating larger coin denominations in the collections of other classes. Eissler said the penny wars proved to be a fun mathematical competition that will result in a donation of more than $2,000 to the center. There will be a stranding center assembly Wednesday.
Belhaven Principal Susan Spiers supports the effort to extend the under the sea theme beyond the stage. “Connecting our science curriculum with our current drama production, “The Little Mermaid,” we are please to host the Marine Mammal Stranding Center. Living in a community near the shore, our students are interested in marine life and how to make and keep their habitats safe. This presentation will provide our students with valuable information about healthy seas, and the creatures who live in them.”