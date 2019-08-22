OCEAN CITY - The Ocean City Board of REALTORS® announces the return of BUBBLE MANIA, its popular and fun family fundraiser, Saturday, September 14th at 10 am to 3 pm at the Ocean City Municipal Airport.
BUBBLE MANIA is a day of family activities that raises funds for the Ocean City Historical Museum. There will be fun bubble activities for kids of all ages. Food, cupcakes, and beverages will be available for sale to help raise funds. Children are welcome for a day of bubble making fun!
The Air Festival is at the Ocean City Municipal Airport, located on Bay Ave and 26th Street in Ocean City, NJ. To find BUBBLE MANIA, follow the endless flow of bubbles. Admission to the Air Festival is FREE!
The vision of the Ocean City Historical Museum, Inc. is to be an inviting, informative and innovative community resource that is recognized and respected as the place for exploring and celebrating the rich history and heritage of Ocean City, New Jersey. Its mission is to delight, inspire and educate the public about the story of Ocean City, New Jersey and to collect, preserve and promote items relevant to its heritage, traditions and memories.
Kenneth Cooper, Chair of the BUBBLE MANIA committee says, “We look forward to this fun event each year and ask you to please join us at the Ocean City Municipal Airport during the Air Festival to help raise funds for this worthy cause.” #
Ocean City REALTORS® do more than help their clients buy, sell, or lease properties; they are active members of the community. As such, REALTORS® work to advance property rights, conduct fundraising efforts, support local beautification projects, provide scholarships for Ocean City High School students, and address local issues through their work within the community organization. The goal of Ocean City Board of REALTOR members is to help make our island the best place to live both for full time residents and our guests.