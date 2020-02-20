OCEAN CITY - National School Counseling Week, sponsored by the American School Counselor Association (ASCA), was celebrated from Feb. 3–7, 2020, to focus public attention on the unique contribution of school counselors within U.S. school systems and how students are different as a result of what school counselors do.
National School Counseling Week highlights the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for a career.
We would like to take this time to recognize school counselors for being actively engaged in helping students examine their abilities, strengths, interests and talents; for working in a partnership with parents as they encounter the challenges of raising children in today’s world; for focusing on positive
ways to enhance students’ academic, postsecondary and social/emotional development; and working with teachers and other educators to provide an educational system where students can realize their
potential and set healthy, realistic and optimistic aspirations for themselves. School counselors are certified, experienced educators with a master’s degree in school counseling. The combination of their
training and experience makes them an integral part of the total educational program.
“School counselors work with all students to remove barriers to learning by addressing students’ academic concerns, postsecondary options and social/emotional skills,” said Kwok-Sze Wong, Ed.D., ASCA executive director. “School counseling programs help to increase student achievement and provide a much-needed resource for students, parents, teachers and administrators. School counselors are integral to student success.”
More than 100,000 school counselors nationwide will be participating in the week’s festivities. Many schools will be hosting special events and activities to call attention to the countless benefits of a comprehensive school counseling program.
Parents or community members with specific questions or concerns about school counseling programs should contact the school counselors at their local schools. More general information can also be found
on ASCA’s website, www.schoolcounselor.org.
In honor of National School Counselor Week, the Ocean City School District would like to recognize two counselors for their incredible achievements and recognitions. Tobi Oves and Joel Dougan are just two of the many incredible counselors that work hard throughout the Ocean City School District to enrich the lives of students.
Tobi Oves is a College and Career Counselor for Ocean City High School. She has been chosen by the Colleges That Change Lives membership and Board of Directors as one of the 2020 Counselors That Change Lives. According to the Counselors That Change Lives website, “The Counselors That
Change Lives Award recognizes those whose dedication to the college counseling profession reflects the CTCL ideals. By helping students frame their search beyond the ratings and rankings to find a college that provides the foundation for a successful and fulfilling life, these counselors change lives.”
Joel Dougan is a Guidance Counselor for the Ocean City Primary School. He has been selected as a 2020 Cape Atlantic School Counselor. According to Cathleen Smith, Ocean City Primary School Principal, “Joel Dougan was chosen because he demonstrates leadership, helps others through resilience, positive change, problem solving and anti-bullying programs and activities. As a guidance counselor, Joel assists in finding effective and innovative strategies for teachers to apply
within the classroom setting. Whether students had a bad morning, need an ear to listen or partake in a group session, Joel is there to help with the most therapeutic approaches. Joel's calming presence makes students, staff and parents feel welcome and comfortable.”
“We are grateful to have such incredible counselors and special services staff throughout our district. Our counselors are an integral component of our students’ educational process. Whether
their connection is formed through academic guidance or emotional counseling, our counselors impact the lives of our students and are actively engaged in their academic and social/emotional development. They create an environment where our students feel seen, heard, and valued,” said
Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Kathleen Taylor.
