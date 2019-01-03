Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
The London Court 2 Townhouses replace the once 12-acre Preble/Squires farm that had been located at this site since the early 1900s. The Clyde and Myra (McCoy) Squires family raised small farm stock and a large variety of vegetables and fruit trees for personal use and sold door-to-door in Atlantic City. Squires Drive was dedicated on June 6, 1989, at Old Egg Harbor Road in the Farmington section of the township. Richard Squires shakes hands with builder Ed Gurwicz as Mayor James “Sonny” McCullough looks on.
