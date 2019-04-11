PLEASANTVILLE — The Pleasantville High School Army JROTC closed out its drill season with 45 awards won in 7 competitions in South Jersey.
The group also received its second consecutive invitation to the U.S. Army JROTC Drill Championships to compete with the best of the best in Richmond, Virginia.
The team says farewell to graduating seniors Jennifer Ozoria, David Moran and Pedro Gomez.
Team achievements:
• Two first places
• Two second places
• Three third places
Individual achievements
• 13 first places
• 13 second places
• 12 third places