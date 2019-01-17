OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Board of Realtors and the Real Estate Alliance for Charities, or REACH, have announced they are teaming up with Angels in Motion Organization to create Blessing Bags. The Blessing Bags will be distributed to assist individuals who are battling the disease of addiction.
The board and REACH are asking for help to collect the following items: Snack size, individually wrapped items such as: Pop-tarts, crackers, chips, pretzels, cookies, cereal bars, granola bars, Nutri-grain bars, apple sauce, pudding cups, fruit cups, candy, drink boxes, small water bottles, Capri sun or Yoo-hoo drinks, and gallon-sized Ziploc plastic bags.
In addition, donations are welcome for: socks, new underwear, peanut butter & jelly, backpacks, toothbrushes, and trial sized-deodorants, toothpaste, toiletries, soap, and shower gel.
Please consider donating the much-needed items to create the Blessing Bags.
A Blessing Bag Party, to assemble the Blessing Bags, is scheduled for 4 p.m. Jan. 24 at the board's office, 405 22nd St.
Donations can be dropped off at the board office, or for pickup, call the office at 609-399-0128. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, contact Damon Bready at 609-703-3030 or Vicki Heebner at 609-399-0128 or Vicki@ocbor.com.
Angels in Motion provides compassion, acceptance and continued support to guide those in need into recovery. To learn more, see aimangelsinmotion.org.