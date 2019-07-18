In last week’s article, I talked about building your foundation as the first step to getting your financial life in order. Now that you have the right insurance and an emergency fund among other things, you can look to invest, save for retirement and more.
Pay Down Debt — In a previous article titled “Pay Down or Save More?”, I mentioned you should consider several factors such as age, debt level, asset level, income, desired retirement age and income goal in retirement when it comes to paying down debt. But in general, I’m a fan of paying off the highest interest and non-deductible debt first. In other words, credit cards! You want to pay these off first. I often advise clients to use all available extra cash to help get rid of the highest interest first and then move onto the next highest.
Save — If you find you’re short on cash flow and unable to save, look for ways to cut back on expenses. Monitor your ATM withdrawals and track where you’re spending those funds. Also, look at automatic debits from your bank account or credit card. Did you forget about a subscription you no longer need or use?
Investments — In addition to saving, you can start investing money by opening a brokerage account. This type of account can allow you to invest in almost any type of investment. This is a good place to start investing because you can get potential growth but still have access to your money usually without penalties should you need it.
Saving for Retirement — At some point, you will likely want to stop working so hard. It’s important to start early when it comes to saving for retirement, even if it’s only $50 a month to start. Also, if your employer offers a retirement plan, you should consider taking advantage of it even if you’re only able to make minimum contributions.
Saving for College — If you have young children, who are likely to attend college in the future, you should start saving for education as early as possible. There are different savings vehicles for college and it is important to discuss with your financial adviser which is best for you.
Roth IRA — Once you get to the point where you no longer need some of your retirement assets, you should consider a Roth IRA. Yes, beneficiaries have to take out distributions, but those distributions when coming out of a ROTH are tax-free!