The current environment for retirees today is extremely challenging as compared to just a decade ago. Today's retirees face what we call a "perfect storm." This includes a marked increase in longevity, a generational low for interest rates and now a real threat of inflation, which is going to compound the problem of low rates. All of these factors are unique to today's retirees compared with those 10, 20 and 30 years ago.
So what is inflation? Inflation is the sustained higher cost of goods and services. If goods and services cost more, then the same dollars used to buy them are likewise worth less than before because it takes more dollars to buy the same thing. It is a function of the supply of money. Too much money equals higher inflation. Hyper-inflation is inflation to an extreme. For example, Venezuela's annual inflation hit 46,305 percent for the 12 months ending in June of last year! Whereas 2-3 percent is generally accepted as an "ideal" inflation rate. Low inflation reduces the severity of a recession, and that's why the U.S. has since moved to a policy of manipulating interest rates as much as they have in the last 30 years.
Inflation is measured using an index known as the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The CPI is produced by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is made up of 8,018 items in 211 categories in 38 different geographical areas. The items are then converted to weighted averages. There are many different CPIs, such as CPI-U (Urban Consumers) and CPI-E (Elderly, and they all weight things differently.
The CPI affects nearly all Americans because of the many ways it is used, such as:
1. As an economic indicator — The CPI is the most widely used measure of inflation and is sometimes viewed as an indicator of the effectiveness of government economic policy. It provides information about price changes in the nation's economy to government, business, labor, and private citizens and is used by them as a guide to making economic decisions. In addition, the president, Congress and the Federal Reserve Board use trends in the CPI to aid in formulating fiscal and monetary policies.
2. As a deflator of other economic series — The CPI and its components are used to adjust other economic series for price changes and to translate these series into inflation-free dollars. Examples of series adjusted by the CPI include retail sales, hourly and weekly earnings, and components of the National Income and Product Accounts.
3. The CPI is also used as a deflator of the value of the consumer's dollar to find its purchasing power. The purchasing power of the consumer's dollar measures the change in the value to the consumer of goods and services that a dollar will buy at different dates. In other words, as prices increase, the purchasing power of the consumer's dollar declines.
4. As a means of adjusting dollar values — The CPI is often used to adjust consumers' income payments (for example, Social Security), to adjust income eligibility levels for government assistance and to automatically provide cost-of-living wage adjustments to millions of American workers. As a result of statutory action, the CPI affects the income of millions of Americans. Over 50 million Social Security beneficiaries and military and Federal Civil Service retirees have cost-of-living adjustments tied to the CPI.
5. Another example of how dollar values may be adjusted is the use of the CPI to adjust the Federal income tax structure. These adjustments prevent inflation-induced increases in tax rates. In addition, eligibility criteria for millions of food stamp recipients, and children who eat lunch at school are affected by changes in the CPI. Many collective bargaining agreements also tie wage increases to the CPI.
So what makes today's potentially inflationary environment worse than past times for retirees? The biggest issue is that unlike the high inflation of the 1970s, retirees don't have the corresponding higher savings deposit rates like they did then. Yes, a mortgage was 14%, but a CD was 12%-plus. Today, we have very low rates being paid on these accounts yet the costs for goods and services are rising fast. This will disproportionately affect retirees as many of them live on a fixed income. Retirees who have found it hard to get by in the past are going to feel a dramatic increase in that pressure in an inflationary environment. While I do feel that the Fed will work hard to minimize inflation, I do feel to a certain extent that it will beyond their control to a large degree.
T. Eric Reich, CIMA, CFP, CLU, ChFC is president and founder of Reich Asset Management and can be reached at 609-486-5073 or eric@reichassetmanagement.com.
Securities offered through Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS), an affiliate of Kestra IS. Reich Asset Management, LLC is not affiliated with Kestra IS or Kestra AS. The opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and may not necessarily reflect those held by Kestra Investment Services, LLC or Kestra Advisory Services, LLC. This is for general information only and is not intended to provide specific investment advice or recommendations for any individual. It is suggested that you consult your financial professional, attorney, or tax advisor with regard to your individual situation.