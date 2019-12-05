CAPE MAY - The Cape May Police Department announces the 5th Annual Captain Nick Fedoroff Christmas Community Celebration on Sunday, December 15th from 12 noon until 3 pm at Cape May Convention Hall located at 714 Beach Avenue in Cape May.

The event features FREE activities including Bouncy Houses, Face Painting, Crafts, Games, Refreshments, Entertainment and much more. SANTA will be stopping in from the North Pole for photos.

There will also be Bike Giveaways for Christmas and an opportunity to win prizes.

The Event is FREE, however, anyone wishing to donate an unwrapped toy to help support the Sgt. William Alvarez Annual Toy Drive can drop their gift at the door.

For additional information, visit CapeMayCity.com or contact The Cape May Police Department at 609-884-9505.

Tags

Load comments