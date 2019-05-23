CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The 2019 Cape May County Tourism Conference “Recognizing the Value of Tourism” was held May 17 at the Cape May County Administration Building.
Speakers included Marie Hayes, freeholder and county tourism liaison; Assemblyman Bruce Land, who serves as vice chair of the Assembly Tourism, Gaming and History Committee; Jeffrey Vasser, director of the New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism; and Diane Wieland, director of the Cape May County Department of Tourism.
Hayes opened the conference by comparing the work of tourism to that of a puzzle. While puzzles can be difficult to solve at times, the freeholder said, “There are many pieces to the puzzle that are equal and important.” This theme was evident throughout the two-hour event that spotlighted the success of Cape May County’s efforts to continue to attract visitors and increase key visitor metrics year over year.
The economic impact and combined total of 2018 Cape May County Tourism Expenditures was $6.6 billion, representing a $244 million increase over 2017.
Land updated those in attendance on the work his committee is doing to benefit the tourism industry throughout the state and specifically in Cape May County. This includes proposing an increase in the dollars allocated to fund the promotion of arts and history tourism.
As Vasser stepped to the podium, he noted his comments at the conference marked an anniversary of sorts, since a year ago the Cape May Tourism Conference was one of his first speaking engagements in his role of director of the New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism.
Vasser offered both a statewide view on the state of tourism as well as commending Cape May County for continuing to lead the state in many tourism categories. He also noted that while Cape May has consistently attracted a large amount of visitors from Canada, the state of New Jersey would be increasing its efforts to attract even more international visitors to the state. These visitors represent longer stays and greater spending during their travel throughout the state and have the potential to complement the domestic travelers that continue to visit New Jersey on a yearly basis.
A special presentation was made during the conference as Melissa Melhorn of Trip Advisor recognized Franco Berarducci, owner of The Blue Fish Inn, with Trip Advisor's Traveler’s Choice Award. In accepting the award, Berarducci expressed his appreciation to the communities for making him always feel welcome and was thankful for the support from the tourism industry in helping to make his business successful.
The final speaker was Diane Wieland, director of the Cape May County Department of Tourism. Wieland presented highlights from a 54-page report the director and her team creates to both coincide with the conference and to serve as a document to present to key stakeholders, county and state officials and the residents of Cape May County. Weiland’s presentation included key metrics that demonstrated slight increases in areas of tourism supported by visitor survey information and data collected through multiple sources such as tax revenue and expenditures related to tourism as well as other contributing factors.
In 2018, total tourism spending in Cape May County increased by 3.8% over 2017. Summarizing the findings of 2017 to 2018: Cape May County saw an increase in lodging of 4.9%, an increase in rental income of 4.88%, a slight increase in retail spending of 1.62%, a 4.8% increase in food and beverage spending, and a 5.2% increase in transportation.
When asked about the prediction for the 2019 tourist season, Weiland reminded those in attendance of the numbers she had presented earlier from 2017 and 2018 in all the major tourism categories and simply stated “we’ll take it,” referring to the 3.8% increase. She added that while weather is always a factor in visitation and spending, she and the county anticipate a continued slight growth in key areas of tourism and dollars spent.
As the conference wrapped up, Hayes gave thanks and praised those committed to helping tourism continue to thrive in Cape May County.