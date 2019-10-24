Visiting the 'Grotto'
A recent trip to Notre Dame University in Indiana to see the football game between the Fighting Irish and USC included a stop at the Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes, a one-seventh size replica of the famous French shrine installed on campus. Shown from left are Marty Friel, of Egg Harbor Township, Tim Friel, of Margate, Mike Finnerty, of Egg Harbor Township, and Joe Mc Devitt, of Ventnor. Not pictured are Frank Finnerty, of Egg Harbor Township, and Rodney Ruark, of Absecon.
